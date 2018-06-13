City Bans July 4th Barricades

Independence Day Holiday celebrations will have to stay out of the street this year. The City of Salina will not issue barricades to close public roads.

In past years citizens could request the barricades to stop traffic on their street to have “block party”. That won’t be allowed this year.

According to the city, to ensure the safety of residents and reduce the likelihood of the unauthorized discharging of fireworks within neighborhoods, they will not be issuing barricade permits for the 3rd or 4th of July.

Fireworks are only allowed to be ignited/discharged on July 3 and 4 from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Fireworks are not to be ignited or launched while on public property or on roadways.

Officials stress that public safety is the primary concern.