Salina, KS

Now: 91 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 77 °

City Bans July 4th Barricades

KSAL StaffJune 13, 2018

Independence Day Holiday celebrations will have to stay out of the street this year. The City of Salina will not issue barricades to close public roads.

In past years citizens could request the barricades to stop traffic on their street to have “block party”. That won’t be allowed this year.

According to the city, to ensure the safety of residents and reduce the likelihood of the unauthorized discharging of fireworks within neighborhoods, they will not be issuing barricade permits for the 3rd or 4th of July.

Fireworks are only allowed to be ignited/discharged on July 3 and 4 from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Fireworks are not to be ignited or launched while on public property or on roadways.

Officials stress that public safety is the primary concern.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Second Salina Comic Con Approaching

Based on the success of  last year's event, Salina Comic Con will be back. The event will be July 7...

June 13, 2018 Comments

City Bans July 4th Barricades

Top News

June 13, 2018

AUDIO: Burt Joins Bethel Women̵...

Sports News

June 13, 2018

3 Hurt in North Salina Crash

Kansas News

June 13, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

3 Hurt in North Salina Cr...
June 13, 2018Comments
New Bishop For Salina Dio...
June 13, 2018Comments
Three people are hurt in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning on Interstate 70 west of Salina.
Off-Duty Officer Killed i...
June 13, 2018Comments
Remembering a Fallen Offi...
June 12, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH