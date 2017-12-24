Salina, KS

Now: 19 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 19 ° | Lo: 17 °

“Christmas Carol” Still Resonates 163 Years Later

Tiffany RoneyDecember 24, 2017

The Grinch couldn’t have stolen Christmas if Ebenezer Scrooge hadn’t done it first, according to Charles Dickens researchers at Kansas State University.

Naomi Wood, professor of English, says that we would not have Christmas classics like “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Polar Express” and “A Visit from St. Nicholas” if Dickens had not created the concept first. She said that since the first publication of “A Christmas Carol” in 1843, the story has been adapted nearly 12 billion times. The story’s adaptations cross a variety of mediums, including music, theatrical productions, movies and more, for all ages.

“A Christmas Carol” includes many strong factors, including fear and redemption, that have allowed it to live on, Wood said. The venerable story also touches on current issues such as systems that fail to provide for needy children, with the case of Tiny Tim; income gaps, and the positive and negative ways to handle them; and the concept that even older adults can change their ways.

“‘A Christmas Carol’ is enduring because it’s a story of transformation,” Wood said. “Scrooge’s story offers the possibility that one can change for the better — become a better person and grow a bigger heart.”

Mark Crosby, assistant professor of English, said the ongoing reproduction of the story is because of its ability to synthesize scary vignettes with the notion of redemption.

“Dickens presents both the best and worst sides of humanity via a narrative of individual transformation,” Crosby said. “In Scrooge’s personal shift, isolation and selfishness are made subordinate to community, kindness and generosity.”

Crosby said the novella encapsulates the Western cultural notion of “the spirit of Christmas,” which transcends sacred and secular boundaries. Dickens’ message is one that many agree with, especially around the holidays: to set aside selfish behavior and think about others, particularly those less fortunate than ourselves.

“The Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come are wonderful devices for thinking about our lives and what we want our legacy to be,” Wood said. “The double ending helps emphasize that we have a choice in how we affect the lives of others, for better or worse.”

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

The Christmas Truce

December 23, 2017 12:00 pm

Don’t Let The Grinch Steal Christmas

 9:30 am

Be a Good Guest When Bringing Your Pet Along

December 22, 2017 4:30 pm

North Salina Christmas Cheer

December 21, 2017 5:52 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Chiefs Down Dolphins to Win Back-to...

For the first time in Kansas City history, the Chiefs are back-to-back AFC West champions. Quarte...

December 24, 2017 Comments

Redskins Tame Broncos

Sports News

December 24, 2017

“Christmas Carol” Still...

Kansas News

December 24, 2017

Saints Down Outlaws

Sports News

December 24, 2017

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“Christmas Carol...
December 24, 2017Comments
Don’t Let The Grinc...
December 23, 2017Comments
78-Year-Old Man Leads Cha...
December 22, 2017Comments
Be a Good Guest When Brin...
December 22, 2017Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2017