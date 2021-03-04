Salina, KS

Now: 30 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 42 °

Childhood Cancer Radiothon Begins

Todd PittengerMarch 4, 2021

Two Salina radio stations are in a two-day effort to help in the fight against childhood cancer. Meridian Media radio stations Y 93.7 and FM 104.9 are hosting a two-day radiothon beginning Thursday to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

All money collected during the radiothon will go to St. Jude, whose mission is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a world leader in developing new, improved treatments for children with cancer. They create more clinical trials for cancer than any other children’s hospital. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food, because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened in 1962.

——

To Make a Donation: 1-800-330-9727

St. Jude Online

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Childhood Cancer Radiothon Begins

Two Salina radio stations are in a two-day effort to help in the fight against childhood cancer. Mer...

March 4, 2021 Comments

Kansas Wesleyan Honors Women’...

Kansas News

March 4, 2021

Equifest Riding Back Into Salina

Top News

March 4, 2021

Legislature Passes Energy Loan Plan

Kansas News

March 4, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Wesleyan Honors Wo...
March 4, 2021Comments
Legislature Passes Energy...
March 4, 2021Comments
13 New COVID Cases, No Ne...
March 3, 2021Comments
Etzanoa Zoom: The Great C...
March 3, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices