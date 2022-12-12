Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 34 °

Chase and Meth Arrest

KSAL StaffDecember 12, 2022

A Salina man was tased and taken into custody after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase down Santa Fe Saturday evening around 6:15pm

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol noticed an expired tag on a 2011 Harley Davidson and followed the rider to attempt a stop.

Police say 56-year-old Odell Wilson sped up on the motorcycle in the 400 block of N. Front, ran a couple stop signs then hit 75-mph heading northbound on Santa Fe before crashing in the parking lot at the Salvation Army located at 1137 N. Santa Fe.

He attempted to restart the bike before trying to run away from police. He’s now facing multiple traffic violations plus charges for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after officers found over 20-grams of meth packaged up for sales.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Chase and Meth Arrest

A Salina man was tased and taken into custody after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase do...

December 12, 2022 Comments

Salina Police Log 12-12-22

Kansas News

December 12, 2022

Gypsum Car Fire

Kansas News

December 12, 2022

NCKL Weekly Winter Recap

Sports News

December 12, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Chase and Meth Arrest
December 12, 2022Comments
Salina Police Log 12-12-2...
December 12, 2022Comments
Gypsum Car Fire
December 12, 2022Comments
Homeless Panel Discussion...
December 11, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra