Battery Energy Storage Project Application Approved

After some confusion at a recent meeting, the Saline County Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a permit for a battery-based electric storage and distribution facility proposed by Mountain Peak Energy Storage, LLC (Plus Power). The proposed site is located on approximately 40 acres at the southwest corner of McReynolds Road and Simpson Road. Saline County wishes to provide clarity on the voting outcome of this meeting, at which six Planning and Zoning Commissioners were present. Summary of Votes: The commission first voted on whether to table the discussion with three in favor, and three against – the matter was not tabled.

The commission then voted on approving the facility with three in favor, two against, and one abstention. The Commission Chair deemed the motion failed due to the abstention; unfortunately, this was in error.

A vote to deny the application followed with four in favor, one against, and one abstention – the application was deemed denied. Clarification on Voting Outcome: According to K.S.A. 12-745, actions of the Planning Commission require a majority vote of the members present and voting. Three out of the five present and voting members voted in favor, which constitutes a majority of those voting. Therefore, the motion to approve the application is passed, rendering the subsequent vote to deny invalid. The Planning and Zoning Commission is comprised of citizen volunteers, who contribute their time. Saline County is grateful to have committed individuals working to maintain and enhance the quality of life in our community, ensuring it remains a thriving place to live and work. Learn about opportunities to serve on a Board or Committee. The Planning Commission, with the Saline County staff, acknowledges the public’s concerns regarding the complexity of the recent series of motions. We are committed to revisiting and enhancing our training protocols to ensure clarity and avoid such confusion in the future. As always, our aim is to maintain transparency and uphold the highest standards of public service. The project aims to construct a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) adjacent to the existing Evergy-owned Summit 345 kilovolt (kV) utility substation on Simpson Road. The applicant has requested a 3-year validity period for any Conditional Use Approval granted to allow adequate time for the completion of the project.