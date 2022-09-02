Average Price at Pump Flirts With $3.50 Mark in Kansas

Look for sub-three-dollar-fifty-cent-per-gallon gas next week in Kansas.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded continues to fall in the Sunflower State, dropping to just over three dollars, 51 cents on Thursday. That’s well below the corresponding national average, which also fell yesterday to settle at about three eighty-three.

Arkansas maintains it status at the nation’s low-price leader with a Thursday figure of just over three bucks, 32 cents. On the other end of the spectrum, folks in Hawaii faced an average price at the pump of five bucks, 30 cents.