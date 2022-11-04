Salina, KS

Assaria Man Hit, Locked Wife in Basement

KSAL StaffNovember 4, 2022

A man from Assaria is behind bars after allegedly handcuffing his wife to a pole in the couple’s basement.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 38-year-old Kevin M. Walden was arrested at his workplace Thursday after his wife reached out to a neighbor for help in the 100 block of E 4th Street in Assaria.

Deputies say an argument between Walden and his 25-year-old wife turned violent after he struck her and then handcuffed her to a pole – leaving her locked up in the basement until one of their small children needed help.

Authorities say he took her cell phone and warned her not to tell anyone about the incident before he left for work.

The infant and toddler were not hurt. Walden is now facing charges that could include aggravated battery, kidnapping, 2 counts of endangering a child and intimidation of a witness.

