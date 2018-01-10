Salina, KS

Now: 55 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 24 °

Third Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerJanuary 10, 2018

Another person on the new list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Alexander Watson. He was wanted for felony drug crimes.

The arrest is the third from the list so far that month.

The January list looks a little different. In an attempt to clear up numerous outstanding warrants, an expanded list of 48 people is online.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,656 criminals have been caught, and 374 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

 

Watson,Alexander Jake -FTA Meth/Heroin/MJ/Para X2/Driving while Suspend

 

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Salina Police Kansas News

Over $13,000 in Jewelry Stolen

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a couple of expensive rings and a bracelet from a home ...

January 10, 2018 Comments

Injury Crash on E. Crawford

Kansas News

January 10, 2018

Newman Leads No. 12 Kansas Past Iow...

Sports News

January 10, 2018

Third Most Wanted Arrest

Kansas News

January 10, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police
Over $13,000 in Jewelry S...
January 10, 2018Comments
Injury Crash on E. Crawfo...
January 10, 2018Comments
Third Most Wanted Arrest
January 10, 2018Comments
Salina Man Charged with F...
January 10, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018