Salina, KS

Now: 24 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 37 ° | Lo: 25 °

Two More Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerJanuary 29, 2018

A couple of more people on the January list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught. The arrests are the seventh and eighth  from the list so far that month.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:

Molly Griffin – Probation Violation/ Poss. Of Meth, Interference with LEO

Mandy Rogers – Probation Violation Meth

The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an attempt to clear up numerous outstanding warrants, an expanded list of 48 people is online.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,659 criminals have been caught, and 374 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

 

Griffin, Molly, Gene – PV/ Poss. Of Meth, Interference with LEO

 

Rogers, Mandy Marie – PV Meth

 

 

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

2 Injured in Crash

A Saturday afternoon crash sends two drivers to the hospital to be evaluated. Saline County Sheri...

January 29, 2018 Comments

North Salina Feud Turns Violent

Top News

January 29, 2018

Two More Most Wanted Arrests

Top News

January 29, 2018

Give Kids A Smile Program to Provid...

Kansas News

January 29, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Give Kids A Smile Program...
January 29, 2018Comments
VIDEO: Sunday Fire not Su...
January 28, 2018Comments
Bethany Class to Present ...
January 28, 2018Comments
Here Come the Brides
January 28, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018