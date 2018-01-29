Two More Most Wanted Arrests

A couple of more people on the January list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught. The arrests are the seventh and eighth from the list so far that month.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:

Molly Griffin – Probation Violation/ Poss. Of Meth, Interference with LEO

Mandy Rogers – Probation Violation Meth

The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an attempt to clear up numerous outstanding warrants, an expanded list of 48 people is online.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,659 criminals have been caught, and 374 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted