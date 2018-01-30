Salina, KS

Ninth Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerJanuary 30, 2018

Another person on the January list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught. The arrest is the ninth from the latest list.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests is:

Joseph Douglas – Registered Offender Violation, Probation Violation /Distribution of Marijuana, Meth

The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an attempt to clear up numerous outstanding warrants, an expanded list of 48 people is online.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,659 criminals have been caught, and 374 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

 

Douglas, Joseph, Troy – Registered Offender Violation, PV/Distribution of Marijuana, Meth

 

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

 

 

 

No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media's express consent.

