Salina, KS

Now: 14 °

Currently: Haze / Windy

Hi: 28 ° | Lo: 8 °

Fourth Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerJanuary 11, 2018

Another person on the new list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Allen Reinwald. He was wanted for crimes that include felony theft and drug crimes.

The arrest is the fourth from the list so far that month.

The January list looks a little different. In an attempt to clear up numerous outstanding warrants, an expanded list of 48 people is online.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,657 criminals have been caught, and 374 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

 

Reinwald, Allen, Wayne -PV/Poss of Marijuana, Felony Theft

 

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Snow Leads to Icy Commute

Numerous slide-offs throughout the city kept Salina Police officers busy Thursday morning, helping m...

January 11, 2018 Comments

Fourth Most Wanted Arrest

Top News

January 11, 2018

Plan Calls for Pay Bump for Correct...

Kansas News

January 11, 2018

Winter Storm Warning

Top News

January 11, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Snow Leads to Icy Commute
January 11, 2018Comments
Plan Calls for Pay Bump f...
January 11, 2018Comments
Fort Riley Museums to Und...
January 10, 2018Comments
Junction City Woman Accus...
January 10, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018