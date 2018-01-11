Fourth Most Wanted Arrest

Another person on the new list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Allen Reinwald. He was wanted for crimes that include felony theft and drug crimes.

The arrest is the fourth from the list so far that month.

The January list looks a little different. In an attempt to clear up numerous outstanding warrants, an expanded list of 48 people is online.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,657 criminals have been caught, and 374 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted