Six Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerJanuary 12, 2018

A couple of more people on the January list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught. The arrests are the fifth and sixth  from the list so far that month.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:

Quintavian Hill – Felony Abuse of a Child

Napoleon Svendblad III – Drug Court, Possession Of Methamphetamine , Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an attempt to clear up numerous outstanding warrants, an expanded list of 48 people is online.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,659 criminals have been caught, and 374 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

 

Hill, Quintavian, Latrell – Felony Abuse of a Child

Svendblad, Napoleon, III – A&D Drug Court, PV/ Poss. Of Meth, Poss of Para

 

 

Online: Salina's Most Wanted

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved.

