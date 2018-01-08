Two Most Wanted Arrests

A couple of people on the new list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught. The January list went online Saturday, and since then two have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, those arrested include:

John Miller – Probation Violation, Arson, Felony Theft

Byron Neef – Probation Violation , Possession of Meth

The January list looks a little different. In an attempt to clear up numerous outstanding warrants, an expanded list of 48 people is online.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,655 criminals have been caught, and 374 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

