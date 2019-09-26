Salina, KS

Half of Most Wanted Caught

KSAL StaffSeptember 26, 2019

Half of the people on the September list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday, September 7th. Since that time 12 of the 24 people on the list have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the 12th arrest is Kevin Bollinger. He was wanted for felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,130 criminals have been caught, and 407 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Bollinger, Kevin, Wayne – Felony Poss Controlled Substance

 

 

 

