Five Most Wanted Arrests

Five of the people on the November list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online last Saturday, November 2nd. Since that time five of the twenty four people on the list have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests include:

Anderton, James, Tyron

Berens, Bradley, Leon

Jones, Douglas, Steven

McMurray, Kacie, Kay

Talbot, Cody, James

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,161 criminals have been caught, and 411 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

—

Salina Most Wanted