Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 46 ° | Lo: 31 °

Five Most Wanted Arrests

KSAL StaffNovember 8, 2019

Five of the people on the November list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online last Saturday, November 2nd. Since that time five of the twenty four people on the list have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests include:

  • Anderton, James, Tyron
  • Berens, Bradley, Leon
  • Jones, Douglas, Steven
  • McMurray, Kacie, Kay
  • Talbot, Cody, James

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,161 criminals have been caught, and 411 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina Most Wanted

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Five Most Wanted Arrests

Five of the people on the November list of Salina's Most Wanted have been caught. The latest list...

November 8, 2019 Comments

Central Kansas Outdoors – 11/9

Sports News

November 8, 2019

BB Gun Vandals

Kansas News

November 8, 2019

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthu...

Sports News

November 8, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

BB Gun Vandals
November 8, 2019Comments
Hutch Man Busted on Count...
November 8, 2019Comments
Officials say Dead Wichit...
November 8, 2019Comments
Suspected Counterfeiter C...
November 8, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH