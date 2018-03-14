Salina, KS

Two More Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerMarch 14, 2018

Two more people on the March list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests are Holly Boase and Tracy Urionaguena.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The March list went online Saturday, March 3rd.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,702 criminals have been caught, and 384 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Seven people on the March list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

 

Boase, Holly, Kathleen – Felony Theft / Damage to Property / Trespassing

 

Urionaguena, Tracy, Lynn – Felony PV Poss Meth / Agg Assault

 

 

 

Salina’s Most Wanted

 

