Another Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerMarch 12, 2018

Another person on the new list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Chelsea Renae Graham. She was wanted for drug crimes and criminal use of a financial card.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The March list went online Saturday, March 3rd.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 384 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Five people on the March list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

 

Graham, Chelsea, Renae – Felony PV A&D Drug Court Poss Opiates / Crim Use of Financial Card

 

 

Salina’s Most Wanted

 

