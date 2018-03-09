Another Most Wanted Arrest

Another person on the new list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

According to the Saline County Jail records the latest arrest is April Dawn Hoard. She was wanted for felony drug crimes.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The March list went online on Saturday.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,699 criminals have been caught, and 384 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Four people on the March list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

Salina’s Most Wanted