Ninth Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerMarch 23, 2018

Another person on the March list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is William Gardenhire. He was wanted for numerous crimes including drug crimes.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The March list went online Saturday, March 3rd. Since then, nine of them have been caught.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,703 criminals have been caught, and 384 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Gardenhire, William, Eugene – Felony PV Obstruction / Agg FTA / Poss Marijuana X2

 

Salina’s Most Wanted

 

