Another Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerMarch 19, 2018

Another person on the March list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Jolissa Crook. She was wanted for felony theft.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The March list went online Saturday, March 3rd. Since then, eight of them have been caught.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,702 criminals have been caught, and 384 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Crook, Jolissa, Mae – Felony Theft

 

 

Salina’s Most Wanted

 

