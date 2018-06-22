Salina, KS

Amber Alert Issued in Connection With Shooting Incident

Todd PittengerJune 22, 2018

A shooting incident in the Kansas City area has prompted a Kansas Amber Alert to help find a missing teen.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation released the following information this morning:

On 06-22-2018, at approximately 9:15am, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department requested that the Missouri State Highway Patrol launch a Missouri AMBER Alert for Sledge. At approximately 9:26am, the Missouri State Highway Patrol requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation launch a Kansas AMBER Alert in conjunction with their alert. The following information was relayed:

On 06/21/2018, at approximately 5:00pm. officers of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to 2711 Elmwood regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, it was determined that a shooting occurred and that a juvenile may be in immediate danger as a result of the incident. The suspect, who may be with the party in danger, should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a black male between the ages of 18 & 20 years old, last seen wearing a grey hoodie.

The vehicle originally reported as linked to this incident has been recovered, so there is currently no suspect vehicle.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call 911 or the Kansas City Missouri Police Department at 816-234-5111.

