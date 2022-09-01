Salina, KS

Now: 85 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 97 ° | Lo: 68 °

BREAKING NEWS

Abandon Stolen Vehicale Leads To Arrest

KSAL StaffSeptember 1, 2022

4 Juveniles attempting to hitch a ride linked to abandon stolen car on Magnolia St.

Captain Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL News that officers were called to the corner of Quincy and Max on Wednesday morning. Dispatch informed the responding officer that 4 juveniles were trying to hitch a ride. Meanwhile another officer was reporting to an abandon vehicle on the interstate at Magnolia which was reported stolen from Concordia.

During the course of the investigation officers linked one of the juveniles, 17 year old Jasmine J. Tromble from Concordia, to the abandoned stolen vehicle. As a result of the investigation, Tromble was arrested for stolen property and interference with law enforcement for providing a false name.

The other 3 juveniles were safely returned to their family in Concordia.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Breaking News Kansas News Top News

Abandon Stolen Vehicale Leads To Ar...

4 Juveniles attempting to hitch a ride linked to abandon stolen car on Magnolia St. Captain Gary ...

September 1, 2022 Comments

Zoo Mourns Loss of Camel

Top News

September 1, 2022

High Plains Horsemen’s Day Ap...

Farming News

September 1, 2022

Cattle Chat: Body Condition Score

Farming News

September 1, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Abandon Stolen Vehicale L...
September 1, 2022Comments
Scandia Woman Hurt in Cra...
September 1, 2022Comments
Woman Hurt in Ottawa Coun...
September 1, 2022Comments
Salina Tech Welcomes New ...
August 31, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra