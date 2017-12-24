A Couple of Ways to Track Santa

Santa’s journey around the world is underway. The NORAD Santa Tracker is up and running, and so are a couple of others.

In addition to the website, there’s also a Santa Tracker app, so you can monitor Santa’s movements wherever you are. NORAD has teamed up with Microsoft, so if you’re tracking Santa from a Windows phone, you can ask their voice assistant for help in locating Santa.

The Santa Tracker program started back in 1950s. During the Christmas season in 1955, a newspaper in Colorado Springs misprinted the phone number of a Santa-tracker hotline. The misprint resulted in a Colorado NORAD station receiving phone calls asking for Santa’s location. When calls from children started pouring in, Col. Harry Shoup told NORAD staff to give the children an official location for Santa.

On Christmas Eve, you can follow Santa’s sleigh ride through an interactive 3D globe on the NORAD website.

Those wanting a second opinion on Santa’s whereabouts can go to the Google Maps Santa Tracker, which also has app, for those using an Android phone.

—

Google Santa Tracker

NORAD Santa Tracker