Salina, KS

Now: 19 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 19 ° | Lo: 17 °

A Couple of Ways to Track Santa

KSAL StaffDecember 24, 2017

Santa’s journey around the world is underway. The NORAD Santa Tracker is up and running, and so are a couple of others.

In addition to the website, there’s also a Santa Tracker app, so you can monitor Santa’s movements wherever you are. NORAD has teamed up with Microsoft, so if you’re tracking Santa from a Windows phone, you can ask their voice assistant for help in locating Santa.

The Santa Tracker program started back in 1950s. During the Christmas season in 1955, a newspaper in Colorado Springs misprinted the phone number of a Santa-tracker hotline. The misprint resulted in a Colorado NORAD station receiving phone calls asking for Santa’s location. When calls from children started pouring in, Col. Harry Shoup told NORAD staff to give the children an official location for Santa.

On Christmas Eve, you can follow Santa’s sleigh ride through an interactive 3D globe on the NORAD website.

Those wanting a second opinion on Santa’s whereabouts can go to the Google Maps Santa Tracker, which also has app, for those using an Android phone.

Google Santa Tracker

NORAD Santa Tracker

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Santa, Clifford Attend Mayor’s Christma...

December 10, 2017 7:00 pm

Cool Cars Cruise Santa Fe

July 27, 2017 9:34 pm

Santa And All Things Christmas!

December 19, 2016 8:10 pm

Santa Robbed of Handmade Coat in Kansas Van T...

 11:38 am

Latest Stories

Sports News

Chiefs Down Dolphins to Win Back-to...

For the first time in Kansas City history, the Chiefs are back-to-back AFC West champions. Quarte...

December 24, 2017 Comments

Redskins Tame Broncos

Sports News

December 24, 2017

“Christmas Carol” Still...

Kansas News

December 24, 2017

Saints Down Outlaws

Sports News

December 24, 2017

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“Christmas Carol...
December 24, 2017Comments
Don’t Let The Grinc...
December 23, 2017Comments
78-Year-Old Man Leads Cha...
December 22, 2017Comments
Be a Good Guest When Brin...
December 22, 2017Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2017