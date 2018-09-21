Salina, KS

Ninth Most Wanted Arrest

KSAL StaffSeptember 21, 2018

Another person on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

The September list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on Saturday, September 1st.  Since then nine of them have now been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Justin Lockhart. He was wanted for making criminal threats and harassment by telephone.

Since the Salina Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,800 criminals have been caught, and 396 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

