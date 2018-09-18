Seventh Most Wanted Arrest

Another person on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

The September list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on Saturday 1st. Since then seven of them have now been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Shannon Picking. She was wanted for felony charges that include burglary and theft.

Since the Salina Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,800 criminals have been caught, and 396 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.