Six Most Wanted Arrests

KSAL StaffJanuary 6, 2020

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online over the weekend.   By Monday six of them were caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests include:

  • Cassel, Scott, Allen
  • Dilorenzo, Martha, Ann
  • Ewing, Erick, Lee
  • Galloway, John, Logan, Leroy
  • Homenyk, Beverly, Jean
  • Nichols, Skyler, Rayne

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The January list is online now. The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been expanded to a list of 48.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,186 criminals have been caught, and 413 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

