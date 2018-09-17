Salina, KS

Two More Most Wanted Arrests

KSAL StaffSeptember 17, 2018

A couple of more people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The September list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on Saturday 1st. Since then six of them has been caught.

The arrests include:

  • Nicholas Nondorf
  • Jeremy Gabriel Romig

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online.

Since the Salina Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,800 criminals have been caught, and 396 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Jeremy Gabriel Romig – Felony Aggravated Indecent Liberties w/Child X3 / Criminal Sodomy w/Child X3

 

Nicholas Nondorf – Felony Theft

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018.

