Fifth October Most Wanted Arrest

KSAL StaffOctober 15, 2018

The October list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on  Saturday, October 6th. By this week five of the people on the list have been arrested.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Lewis Jr. is the latest arrest. He was wanted for crimes which include providing false information and felony theft.

Since the Salina Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,800 criminals have been caught, and 399 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Salina Police
Salina Police Log 10-16-1...
October 16, 2018
Kansas Coming to Salina
October 16, 2018
Drug Sweep Nets 4 Arrests
October 15, 2018
Salina K Mart Store to Cl...
October 15, 2018

