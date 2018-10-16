Fifth October Most Wanted Arrest

The October list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on Saturday, October 6th. By this week five of the people on the list have been arrested.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Lewis Jr. is the latest arrest. He was wanted for crimes which include providing false information and felony theft.

Since the Salina Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,800 criminals have been caught, and 399 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.