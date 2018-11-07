Five Most Wanted Arrests

The November list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on Saturday. Since then, five of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:

Timothy Collins

Wilfredo Garcia

Carl Kissick

Ashley Morris

Floyd Yeagley

Since the Salina Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,800 criminals have been caught, and 399 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.