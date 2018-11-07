Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 31 °

Five Most Wanted Arrests

KSAL StaffNovember 7, 2018

The November list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on Saturday. Since then, five of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:

  • Timothy Collins
  • Wilfredo Garcia
  • Carl Kissick
  • Ashley Morris
  • Floyd Yeagley

Since the Salina Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,800 criminals have been caught, and 399 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Two Sentenced in Drug Related Killi...

Two people are sentenced for their role in the drug-related killing of a Wichita man. A Sedgwick ...

November 7, 2018 Comments

Salina Presbyterian Manor on Best N...

Top News

November 7, 2018

Five Most Wanted Arrests

Top News

November 7, 2018

Group of 3 Steals Security Systems ...

Kansas News

November 7, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Two Sentenced in Drug Rel...
November 7, 2018Comments
Group of 3 Steals Securit...
November 7, 2018Comments
Saline County Election Fi...
November 6, 2018Comments
Man Faces Federal Charges...
November 6, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH