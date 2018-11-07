Five Most Wanted Arrests
KSAL StaffNovember 7, 2018
The November list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on Saturday. Since then, five of them have been caught.
According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:
- Timothy Collins
- Wilfredo Garcia
- Carl Kissick
- Ashley Morris
- Floyd Yeagley
Since the Salina Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,800 criminals have been caught, and 399 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.
-
-
Collins Jr, Timothy, James – Felony PV Obstruction X2 / Burglary / Poss Drug Para X2 / Poss MJ X2 / Theft
-
-
Garcia, Wilfredo, Waldmar – Felony DUI / Multiple Traffic
-
-
Kissick, Carl, Eugene, Laverne – Felony PV Crim Use of Financial Card X3 / Theft of Property X3
-
-
Morris, Ashley, RaeAnn -Felony Theft / Misd Theft
-
-
Yeagley, Floyd, James, Charles – Felony FTA Agg Assault / Agg Burglary / Att Robbery / Trespassing
Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.