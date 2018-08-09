Another Most Wanted Arrest

Another person on the new list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

The August list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, five of them have been caught.

The latest arrest is Kamden Lainer. He was wanted for a felony drug crime.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online.

Since the Salina Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 392 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.