Four Most Wanted Arrests

KSAL StaffSeptember 4, 2018

Four people on the new list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The September list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, by Tuesday four of them has been caught.

The arrests include:

  • Craig Darby
  • Paul Davenport
  • Eric Ehster
  • Chad Milleson

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online.

Since the Salina Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,800 criminals have been caught, and 396 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

 

 

 

 

