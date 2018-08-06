Four Most Wanted Arrests

Four people on the new list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The August list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, four of them have been caught.

Those arrested include:

April Fears

Brandon Ruder

Joseph Rykiel

Katie Williams

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online

Since the Salina Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 392 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.