Second December Most Wanted Arrest

The December list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday. By Friday morning two people on the list have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Michelle Peterson. She was wanted for a probation violation on felony theft.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Since the program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,854 criminals have been caught, and 401 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina Most Wanted