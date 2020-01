A key supplier for Boeing is laying off workers as the 737 Max remains grounded.

Spirit AeroSystems said today it plans to cut about 2,800 jobs at its Wichita facility. Spirit manufactures the fuselage, engine pylons and wing parts for the 737 Max program. The company also plans workforce reductions later this month for its plants in Tulsa and McAlester, Oklahoma.

The cuts come as the planes remain grounded longer than expected following two deadly crashes.