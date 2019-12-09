Two Most Wanted Arrests

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online over the weekend. By this morning a couple of them have been caught.

The latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday, December 7th. Since that time two of the twenty four people on the list have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests include:

Jackson, Matthew, Gene

Mostue, Christopher, James

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 3,100 criminals have been caught, and 411 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina Most Wanted