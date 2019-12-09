Salina, KS

Two Most Wanted Arrests

KSAL StaffDecember 9, 2019

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online over the weekend.   By this morning a couple of them have been caught.

Since that time two of the twenty four people on the list have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests include:

  • Jackson, Matthew, Gene
  • Mostue, Christopher, James

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 3,100 criminals have been caught, and 411 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina Most Wanted

 

 

Jackson, Matthew, Gene CAP

Jackson, Matthew, Gene – Felony Violation of Kansas Offender Registration Act X2

 

Mostue, Christopher, James – Felony PV Poss Meth / Misd Traffic Charge

 

 

 

