17 Medallion Clues, Still Not Found

The 2018 Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Quest is into day eight, and is still has not been found.

So far 17 clues have been released. They are:

Sparkling fragment Case of the missing pie That is so old school

Duck and linen

Past prime time

Put the business behind you

Sun up side down

Twice ejected

A surprise whack

Flat or sad, go south

There is a cart on there

Is it rolling, Bob?

White slides

Cheese heads south

What pigs and dogs have Bricks and arrows A trashy tableau

Two clues are released daily, at 7:30 in the morning and 5:30 in the evening, until the medallion is found.

Clues can be heard on the radio, and seen online here on KSAL.COM. They will originate from the Medallion Quest page of the River Festival website. The clues will also be posted on the west entry doors of the Arts and Humanities office located at 211 W. Iron Ave.

The hand-crafted art medallion will be hidden on public property somewhere in Salina.

A Festival Quest Weekend Package will be awarded to the first-eligible person to find the medallion and follow its direction to claim the prize.

The prize package includes: