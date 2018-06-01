Salina, KS

17 Medallion Clues, Still Not Found

Todd Pittenger
June 1, 2018

The 2018 Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Quest is into day eight, and is still has not been found.

So far 17 clues have been released. They are:

  1. Sparkling fragment
  2. Case of the missing pie
  3. That is so old school
  4. Duck and linen
  5. Past prime time
  6. Put the business behind you
  7. Sun up side down
  8. Twice ejected
  9. A surprise whack
  10. Flat or sad, go south
  11. There is a cart on there
  12. Is it rolling, Bob?
  13. White slides
  14. Cheese heads south
  15. What pigs and dogs have
  16. Bricks and arrows
  17. A trashy tableau

Two clues are released daily, at 7:30 in the morning and 5:30 in the evening, until the medallion is found.

Clues can be heard on the radio, and seen online here on KSAL.COM. They will originate from the Medallion Quest page of the River Festival website. The clues will also be posted on the west entry doors of the Arts and Humanities office located at 211 W. Iron Ave.

The hand-crafted art medallion will be hidden on public property somewhere in Salina.

A Festival Quest Weekend Package will be awarded to the first-eligible person to find the medallion and follow its direction to claim the prize.

The prize package includes:

  • $2,000 cash
  • $2,000 in Festival Gift Certificates, to be used toward purchases in the Fine Art Show, Four Rivers Craft Show, or the Art/Craft Demonstration Area
  • Four Festival admission Buttons
  • One on-ground Festival parking pass (weather permitting)
  • Invitation for four to the Festival’s Art Patron Party on June 7th
  • Assorted Festival T-shirts, entertainer’s CDs, and other Festival memorabilia

