Salina, KS

Now: 32 °

Currently: Fog

Hi: 44 ° | Lo: 22 °

Two More Most Wanted Arrests

KSAL StaffJanuary 13, 2020

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on January 4th. By this week over a dozen of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests include:

  • Deniston, Joanna, Lynn
  • Rortina, Justin, Michael

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The January list is online now. The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been expanded to a list of 48.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,192 criminals have been caught, and 413 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina Most Wanted

 

Deniston, Joanna, Lynn – Felony PV Forgery / Theft by Deception / Criminal Deniston, Joanna, Lynn – Use of Financial Card / Poss Meth / Felony Flee-Elude

 

Rortina, Justin, Michael – Felony FTA Burglary / Theft X2 / Forgery X7 / Theft by Deception X4

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Two More Most Wanted Arrests

The new list of Salina's Most Wanted went online back on January 4th. By this week over a dozen of t...

January 13, 2020 Comments

KSAL AFC Championship Game Trip Pla...

Top News

January 13, 2020

School Listening Sessions Begin Mon...

Kansas News

January 13, 2020

Educators Receive Glimpse Into Pove...

Kansas News

January 13, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

School Listening Sessions...
January 13, 2020Comments
Educators Receive Glimpse...
January 13, 2020Comments
A Special Day For Brides ...
January 13, 2020Comments
Toll-Free Legislative Hot...
January 12, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH