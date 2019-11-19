Salina, KS

Two More Most Wanted Arrests

KSAL StaffNovember 19, 2019

Two more people on the November list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday, November 2nd. Since that time eleven of the twenty four people on the list have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests include:

  • Murdoch, Anthony, Russell
  • Werner, Tanner, James

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 3,100 criminals have been caught, and 411 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina Most Wanted

 

Murdoch, Anthony, Russell – Felony PV Theft by Deception

 

Werner, Tanner, James – Felony PV Poss Meth / Theft / Poss Drug Para / Interference / Agg FTA

 

 

 

 

