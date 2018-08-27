10th Most Wanted Arrest

Another person on the latest list of of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Russell Wayne Disney. He was wanted for crimes that include aggravated assault and forgery.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. So far this month there have been ten arrests.

Since the Salina Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 392 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.