Salina, KS

Now: 94 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 78 °

10th Most Wanted Arrest

KSAL StaffAugust 27, 2018

Another person on the latest list of of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Russell Wayne Disney. He was wanted for crimes that include aggravated assault and forgery.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. So far this month there have been ten arrests.

Since the Salina Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 392 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Kansas Woman finds Lost Dog after D...

A Kansas woman is celebrating after finding her family's dog weeks after a deadly crash in Chaffee C...

August 27, 2018 Comments

False Report Lands Woman in Jail

Kansas News

August 27, 2018

Gunshots Hit Salina Home

Kansas News

August 27, 2018

10th Most Wanted Arrest

Top News

August 27, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Woman finds Lost D...
August 27, 2018Comments
False Report Lands Woman ...
August 27, 2018Comments
Gunshots Hit Salina Home
August 27, 2018Comments
New College Stop Added to...
August 27, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH