ZooCation in Salina

Nearly forty-percent of visitors who enter the gates at Rolling Hills Zoo end up spending the night in Salina.

“According to our surveys that we do at least 36-percent of our visitors will spend the night in Salina,” said Linda Henderson, Development & Marketing Director at Rolling Hills Zoo.

Henderson and Assistant Director Kathy Tolbert joined in on the KSAL Morning News Wednesday with a look at the pull the animals and lush grounds at the Zoo have on the region.

“We market a lot to outside a 60-mile radius and beyond. And we have visitors not only from across the state from almost every county but also visitors from our neighboring states as well as from across the United States and even internationally,” Henderson added.

She says the new faces at the Zoo is always a chance to connect those visitors with other unique experiences in town.

“That also gives us the opportunity to talk about our restaurants, our shopping – and then also all of the other attractions that they can then take part in that evening.”

According to Henderson, since the inception of Rolling Hills Zoo, 1.5 million people have visited the facility west of Salina.

Henderson and Tolbert joined in during the third hour of the KSAL Morning News Wednesday as KSAL continues to focus on local travel and tourism opportunities this week.