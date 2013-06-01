Ranch Shed Fire Loss at $150,000K

Authorities released more details Tuesday morning regarding a Friday evening fire that destroyed a hay barn/storage shed at Rolling Hills Ranch.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that the fire consumed hay, several ATVs, a loader plus fencing supplies and equipment.

Rural Fire Distrit #3 and RFD #7 responded to the blaze and were initially delayed by downed power lines near the scene.

A crew from DS&O turned off the power to the lines at 901 S. Hedville Road to enable firefighters to control the fire.

Loss and damage is estimated at $150,000.

Original Story:

A portion of Hedville Road west of Salina was closed early Friday night as first responders battled a large fire in a hay barn.

Rural firefighters were sent at around 5:00 to the report of a hay barn on fire in the area of Hedville Road and State Street Road.

The first crews on scene immediately requested additional help. Multiple districts were called to provide additional water and manpower.

The firefighting effort was initially delayed by downed powerlines.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for several miles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries