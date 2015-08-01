Zoo Ready For Rhino Rumble Event

The Rhinos will be rumbling at Rolling Hills Zoo. Rhinos of the two-wheeled type.

Rolling Hills Zoo is ready for its second annual “Rhino Rumble Poker Run”.

This Saturday you can let the rubber hit the road for a wild ride for Rolling Hills Zoo.

The “Rhino Rumble Poker Run” begins with check in, breakfast, and poker card pick up at the Zoo. Then its kickstands up for a beautiful ride through central Kansas, enjoying 4 stops with tons of fun at each. Return to the Zoo by 2 p.m., finish your poker hand and see if you’re a big winner.

REGISTRATION FEES



• Early Registration: $20

• Day of registration: $25

Registration includes t-shirt, 1 poker card, and breakfast for 1. Passengers ride free or may enter as a registrant. Passengers may purchase t-shirts for $15 or breakfast for $5. Registrants may purchase additional poker cards for $5

PRIZES



1st Place – $500 Gift Certificate to Harley Davidson of Salina



2nd Place – $250 Gift Certificate to Harley Davidson of Salina



3rd Place – a Rolling Hills Zoo Family Membership

The “Rhino Rumble Poker Run” will happen on Saturday, rain or shine. The event will be held and prizes will be awarded even if there is no ride.

Not rolling on two wheels? No worries, you can cruise the route in the comfort of your favorite mode of transportation. Everyone is welcome at the Rhino Rumble.

Rhino Run Registration

