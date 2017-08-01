Zoo Celebrates Pumpkin PaZoola
KSAL Staff - October 14, 2017 4:15 pm
A wet start to the day did not dampen enthusiasm for one of the biggest events of the year at Rolling Hills Zoo on Saturday. A large crowd enjoyed the events of Pumpkin PaZoola.
Pumpkin PaZoola is a pumpkin-themed festival for all ages to celebrate the fall season with fun activities for the whole family while enjoying all the animals at Rolling Hills Zoo.
All kids age twelve and under got in for half-price with a paid adult.
The zoo’s pumpkin-themed fall celebration included:
- Free pumpkins for kids
- Special Story at Twig, The Curiosity Tree
- Food Trucks – Skip’s Concessions & Los Toritos
- Fall Festival Games
- Hay Bale Maze for the Kids
- Games
- Face Painting
- Fire Truck and Saline County Volunteer Firefighters from RFD 3
- Autographs and a “Test Your Skills” with the Salina Saints
Keeper talks also took place throughout the day, and guests were also able to check out the Art Gone Wild Gallery Show in the Museum.
