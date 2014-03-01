Youth Shooting Sports Clinic Planned At Council Grove

Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism photo

Area youth are invited to attend a free shotgun and archery shooting and safety clinic on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Council Grove Lake.

This special one-day event will provide participants with an opportunity to enhance firearm and archery shooting and safety skills. Controlled live-fire instruction will teach safe, responsible, and fun shooting techniques. Sponsors include the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism (KDWPT), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (COE), the Flint Hills Chapter of Quail and Upland Wildlife Federation (QUWF), the Chisholm Trail Chapter of Safari Club International (SCI), the Bill Young Foundation, and Morris County Hunter Education instructors.

Shooting skills will be taught by certified firearm, archery, and hunter education instructors. All gear and supplies, including shotguns, shells, bows, arrows, targets, and eye and ear protection will be provided by KDWPT’s “Pass It On,” Hunter Education, and Archery in the Schools programs. Participants need only a desire to learn some valuable and safe techniques and have fun. Teaching methods almost guarantee that students will be breaking clay targets by the end of the session.

Door prizes will be awarded, including a youth model 20-gauge pump action shotgun and a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, donated by SCI.

Anyone, age 11 through 16 may attend. Participants are required to pre-register before Oct. 20 by calling Brent Konen, Council Grove Wildlife Area manager, at (620) 767-5900. Students are not required to have completed a hunter education course, but prior completion is preferred.

The event will begin at 12 p.m. at the COE area between Marina Cove and Neosho Park, approximately 0.25 miles west of the COE office at the west end of the dam. Students should arrive for check-in and a free lunch provided by QUWF between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. Instruction will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will end at approximately 4 p.m.

Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism story

