WWE “Road to WrestleMania” Coming to Salina

The road to WrestleMania will roll through Salina. For the first time ever, the WWE will visit Salina on the “Road to WrestleMania” tour.

On Friday, February 2nd, some of the biggest superstars in the WWE will battle at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.

WWE’s LIVE “Road to WrestleMania” will be a chance to see your favorite WWE RAW Superstars live. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Cesaro and Sheamus, Alexa Bliss, The Miz, Sasha Banks, Titus O’Neill, Elias, and more are among the superstars who will be on the tour.

WWE LIVE tickets start at $15, and go on Salina December 8th at 10AM. Tickets will be available at www.TonysPizzaEventsCenter.com, Tony’s Pizza Event Center Box Office, and charge-by-phone 1-888-826-SHOW (7469).

For special pre-sale offers be sure to join the TPEC Cyber Club at TonysPizzaEventsCenter.com!

Lineup subject to change.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.