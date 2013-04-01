Would-Be Car Thief Arrested

Police catch a would-be car thief after a short foot chase early Thursday morning.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol saw a flashlight shining inside a car at Hico Motors, 645 N. Santa Fe around 12:30am.

As the officer approached the vehicle, two suspects jumped out and ran.

37-year-old Jill Caspers of Concordia was taken into custody and booked into jail for criminal trespass and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Police are still looking for a black male who was not apprehended at the scene.