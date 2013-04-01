Woman Threatened with Knife, Man Arrested

A knock on an apartment door halts a man from assaulting his girlfriend.

Salina Police arrested 29-year-old Keenan Geissert on Wednesday after an hours long ordeal that began around 10am and left the victim shaken nearly 7 hours later.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Geissert allegedly become upset with the woman for talking on her cell phone and not tending to their 7-month old daughter and another 2-year-old boy in an apartment at 1515 E. Iron.

Police say he grabbed the phone and destroyed it with a large kitchen knife then broke a glass top table before hitting her.

Geissert then followed her into the bathroom and held a knife to her throat. Police say as time progressed he released her from the bathroom but would not allow her to leave the apartment.

The victim told officers a knock at the door from visitors averted his attention and ended the situation.

Geissert is now facing charges that could include kidnapping, aggravated assault, criminal threat and criminal damage to property.

The children were not injured.