Woman Sought in Shooting Found

Investigators continue to piece together a shooting that sent a Salina man to the hospital last Thursday and another to jail after shots were fired inside a pickup.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that detectives are today interviewing a woman in McPherson, who was also shot in that truck last week.

18-year-old Madeline Small was arrested in McPherson early this morning on drug charges after a traffic stop. Police say last Thursday she was a passenger in the truck during a drug deal that went bad – when shots were fired in the pickup while it traveled down Crawford.

One bullet entered under Small’s left elbow and exited through her forearm. Police believe she ran from the scene after the truck came to rest in the parking lot of the Executive Plaza in the 1500 block of E. Iron Avenue.

On Friday officers arrested 19-year-old Brooklyn McKnight after finding him riding a bicycle and charged him with attempted 1st degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Officers originally responded to the scene on February 23 and found 22-year-old Tyler Reinbold bleeding after being shot in the stomach and calf. He was transported to the hospital and is recovering from his wounds and has been cooperating with investigators about the incident.

Police are still searching for the driver of the truck who remains at large.