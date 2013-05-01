Woman Points Gun at 2 Patrons in Salina Store

Salina Police arrested a woman who allegedly pointed a BB gun pistol at two patrons inside a Kwik Shop.

Officers took 30-year-old Tracy Lynn Urionaguena into custody after she was evaluated by medical staff at Salina Regional Health Center Tuesday night.

Police say a couple of young women noticed she was acting strangely inside the Kwik Shop at 657 Fairdale around 11:15pm, reportedly asking them, “if they were aliens” before pointing a gun at 18-year-old Lexie Edison and 19-year-old Reagan Montre.

The two called police as Urionaguena walked out and crossed the street where officers contacted her.