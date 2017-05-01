Woman Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash

Authorities say an Arkansas woman has been killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 70 in Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Lisa Longo, of Fort Smith, was killed Saturday as she picked up debris along the side of Interstate 70. The patrol says a tractor-trailer that was in the passing lane went left of center and struck her.

Longo was out of her vehicle because it had lost part of its load. The vehicle was parked along the shoulder.

Authorities are looking for a dark-colored semi with a light-colored box trailer that is traveling in tandem with another semi. The patrol says the semi that struck Longo may have damage to the driver’s side.